Fedusa seeks confirmation Tygerberg Hospital won't close amid upgrades

Recently it was confirmed government have plans to spend R10 billion on upgrades to the hospital.

FILE: Tygerberg Hospital. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has cautiously welcomed the upgrades of the Tygerberg Hospital by the Western Cape Health Department.

Recently it was confirmed government have plans to spend R10 billion on upgrades to the hospital.

Fedusa Media Research officer Frank Nxumalo says they want confirmation from the government the hospital will not be closed down, but instead be a working hospital during the upgrades.

“The resources are welcome but what we are emphasising is that the hospital is a highly specialised hospital. So what we are saying before the renovations can take place, because it’s going to be like total shut down for renovations, they should be alternative facilities.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

