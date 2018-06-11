Eskom wants Nersa to review its decision on tariff hike

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it believes that the national energy regulator can still review its decision to grant the utility a 5.2% tariff hike.

Eskom is taking National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to court in order for the regulator to come to a different conclusion.

The cash-strapped company had applied for a 19.9% tariff hike but businesses and the public opposed the increase that Eskom wanted.

The utility's Khulu Phasiwe says: “We do believe that we had complied with all the issues the regulator had required from us and we were using their own formula to come to the tariff increase that we are requesting.

“But we were just asking for the court to ask the regulator to open up the process again.”

