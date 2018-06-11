DA visits asylum seekers at Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre in Tshwane

Home Affairs has described the visit by the DA as an ill-considered political publicity stunt at the expense of asylum seekers.

CAPE TOWN - Asylum seekers at the Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre in Tshwane say they are often subjected to victimisation and poor service from officials at the Home Affairs facility.

Some foreign nationals at the Marabastad centre told the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s John Moodey during an oversight visit that they are intimidated by officials while criminals capitalise on their vulnerability.

A woman from Cameroon relates her experience at the centre.

“There is this worker in Home Affairs, he said he is one of the security, he always comes in with a very long whip. He says if you don’t listen to him he is going to whip you so much.”

Moodey says he's convinced allegations against officials are true.

“My experience here is definitely indicative of something like this happening. There were being herded like cattle here."

WATCH: Fear and frustration at the Desmond Tutu Refuge Centre

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)