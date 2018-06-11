CT police yet to make breakthrough in murder of ANC WC member

Western Cape Police have elevated the murder investigation to its provincial detectives unit in the hope of making headway in the probe.

CAPE TOWN – There have yet to be any breakthroughs in the investigation into the murder of an African National Congress (ANC) member in Cape Town three months after he was killed.

Elese Depouche was gunned down outside his Nyanga home in March.

His wife was wounded in the attack.

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Western Cape is hosting a provincial working committee meeting in Cape Town on Monday.

On the agenda is determining who will be appointed to replace Depouche.

Depouche was a member of the ANC's provincial executive committee at the time of his assassination.

ANC leaders have appealed to anyone with information that could assist police in tracking down his killers to come forward.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)