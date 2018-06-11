Popular Topics
CSIR shares tips to avoid falling victim to cybercrime

Acting research group leader for data science Vukosi Marivate says the world is ever expanding and greater security measures to protect people have to be taken.

A panel of experts at the CSIR has highlighted the small steps that people can take to ensure they don’t fall victim to cybercrime. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
A panel of experts at the CSIR has highlighted the small steps that people can take to ensure they don't fall victim to cybercrime. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) says the public needs more information on how to protect themselves online.

The council is giving details on some of the latest scientific research on cybercrime on Monday.

It’s outlining data around public safety when it comes to social media, ethics and policy.

A panel of experts at the CSIR has highlighted the small steps that people can take to ensure they don’t fall victim to cybercrime.

Among the tips, are the creation of strong passwords, not doing banking on free wi-fi connections and refraining from oversharing on social media sites.

Acting research group leader for data science Vukosi Marivate says the world is ever expanding and greater security measures to protect people have to be taken.

“I use the internet in terms of wi-fi. And also what information you're willing to share on social media is also important. You shouldn’t feel like it’s defect or 'I have to give this information to the server' so if you’re not comfortable with sharing a picture of your face, then don’t.”

He says it's worrying how people remain unaware and uneducated about how they use their data which often leaves them open to hackers, phishing schemes and other cybercrimes.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

