CSIR shares tips to avoid falling victim to cybercrime

Acting research group leader for data science Vukosi Marivate says the world is ever expanding and greater security measures to protect people have to be taken.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) says the public needs more information on how to protect themselves online.

The council is giving details on some of the latest scientific research on cybercrime on Monday.

It’s outlining data around public safety when it comes to social media, ethics and policy.

A panel of experts at the CSIR has highlighted the small steps that people can take to ensure they don’t fall victim to cybercrime.

Among the tips, are the creation of strong passwords, not doing banking on free wi-fi connections and refraining from oversharing on social media sites.

“I use the internet in terms of wi-fi. And also what information you're willing to share on social media is also important. You shouldn’t feel like it’s defect or 'I have to give this information to the server' so if you’re not comfortable with sharing a picture of your face, then don’t.”

He says it's worrying how people remain unaware and uneducated about how they use their data which often leaves them open to hackers, phishing schemes and other cybercrimes.

#CSIRCybersecurity Senior Data Scientist Nyalleng Moorosi talks Ethics and Policy in Data Mining - she has listed 7 things we should be aware of especially when using social media. [KS] pic.twitter.com/iyzH5AhvZ9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2018

#CSIRCybersecurity Acting Research Group Leader for Data Science Dr Vukosi Marivate is discussing Data Science for Public Safety, as it pertains to some of the opportunities social media presents. [KS] pic.twitter.com/U5wmkRKksg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2018

#CSIRCybersecurity [WATCH] Muyowa Mutemwa gives tips on how to set an effective password that will prevent hackers gaining access to private information. [KS] pic.twitter.com/RUC9En2Zda — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2018

#CSIRCybersecurity Experts say 5 types of attackers include ‘script kiddies, hacktivists, organized crime, state sponsored/Nation state and insider threats’. [KS] pic.twitter.com/Zgwe0VKNGT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2018

#CSIRCybersecurity Cybersecurity experts from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research is giving briefing on some of the latest scientific research on cyber crimes conducted by the organization. [KS] pic.twitter.com/dO7zjPesuQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)