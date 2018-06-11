Community health workers play critical role in disease control - study
The research hinge on peer-reviewed articles published from 2000 to 2017 on the use of community health workers providing disease self-management guidance to patients.
CAPE TOWN - Medical experts at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) have called for more intensified training of community health workers dealing with type two diabetes mellitus disease control.
A study conducted by the campus's School of Public Health found these workers play a pivotal role in the education, support and advocacy around the condition.
The research hinge on peer-reviewed articles published from 2000 to 2017 on the use of community health workers providing disease self-management guidance to patients.
Around 2.5 million people in the country are living with diabetes.
Findings also show health workers are most effective in promoting disease control when they provide a combination of education and supporting roles.
UWC senior lecturer Dr Peter Delobelle says there are around 72,000 community health workers in South Africa.
“We sense that community health workers can play several meaningful roles in supporting the self-management of people living with type two diabetes mellitus. So community health workers form essential links between the community and the health facilities.”
The findings come ahead of the fifth annual South African TB Conference kicking off in Durban on Tuesday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Case over Marli van Breda's future care postponed
-
Lotus River man shoots, kills wife then turns gun on himself
-
SACP & Cosatu call on Makhura to fight back against 'Guptarisation' of province
-
SAPS urged to take a leaf out of China's crime-fighting book
-
Makhura places Emfuleni Municipality under administration
-
Amputee runner Luvuno completes #Comrades2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.