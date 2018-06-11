City of Joburg gives ANC until Friday to pay up R300k or lose property
Last week the city obtained a writ of execution against the governing party for its failure to settle the amount.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Johannesburg has given the African National Congress (ANC) until Friday to pay the metro R300,000 in legal fees or face having its property at Luthuli House attached.
It follows an application brought by the ANC in the High Court to table a motion of no confidence against mayor Herman Mashaba by secret ballot.
The City of Joburg has given the ANC until Friday to pay the metro R300 000 in legal fees or face having its property at Luthuli House attached. CM pic.twitter.com/suG2XiZqEO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 11, 2018
The court found the ANC motion lacked urgency and it awarded costs in favour of the city.
Spokesperson Tony Tavern-Turisan says the ANC has four days to pay up.
“Mayor Herman Mashaba has instructed the city’s lawyers that should the ANC fail to make payment by Friday the 15th of June, this Friday, we will not hesitate to proceed with executing this court order in which the sheriff of the High Court will be going to the ANC’s headquarters Luthuli House to attach R300,000 worth of property inside the building.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
