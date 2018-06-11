CCMA called to intervene in Metrobus, Demawusa wage talks

Metrobus' Goodwill Shivuri says no offer has been put on the table as Demawusa is not a recognised union.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus says the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has been called to intervene in negotiations between the company and workers from union Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa).

Commuters have been left stranded for several days after drivers went on strike last week over a number of issues, including salary increases.

Last week, the operator held talks with union bosses which eventually deadlocked.

“These issues sit at the Bargaining Council with this union that we have an agreement with. So, It’s very difficult for us to go against what we already have an agreement on. That’s why we’ve referred the matter to CCMA.”

But the union's Dion Makhura insists this is untrue.

“They are not part of Salga at the Bargaining Council. Tell Shivuri to send you a copy of that recognition agreement that they are talking about. That is a fallacy. There is no such thing.”

The matter will be heard at the CCMA on Wednesday.