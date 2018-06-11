Case over Marli van Breda's future care postponed
Advocate Louise Buikman, SC, is in the process of finalising a report requesting that her appointment as curator be extended.
CAPE TOWN - A case to hear whether the curatorship of convicted killer Henri van Breda's sister should be extended has been postponed.
Marli van Breda is the only survivor of the deadly attack carried out by her brother in January 2015. He murdered his parents and older brother. his sister was seriously injured.
Advocate Louise Buikman, SC, has been Marli van Breda's curator since 2015 after the deadly attack at their Stellenbosch home.
Buikman is in the process of finalising a report requesting that her appointment as curator be extended. The matter was heard earlier on Monday and has been postponed to 31 July.
The 19-year-old Van Breda suffered serious head injuries leading to retrograde amnesia, meaning that she can't remember what happened on the night her brother killed their parents and older brother.
Her injuries, which were so severe that surgeons thought she might die, indicated that she'd fought her brother off on the fateful night of the attack.
During sentencing proceedings last week, the State said that a victim impact report would not be handed in but that Marli's life had changed forever.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
