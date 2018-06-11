Alleged gangster gunned down in Bonteheuwel

The shooting was reported in the early hours of Monday morning near Bramble Way Primary School.

CAPE TOWN - An alleged gangster has been gunned down in Bonteheuwel.

The community has been plagued by deadly gang violence over the past few months. Late last month, 26-year-old mother of three Jamie-Lee De Jager was killed in gang crossfire and a seven-year-old boy was wounded.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie has appealed to the Police Ministry to assist the community.

McKenzie says specialised gang units must be re-deployed to Bonteheuwel to help fight the scourge of gangsterism.

“A little bit earlier this morning, yet another alleged gangster was shot and killed. I think this is at a point that it's gone too far. There’s a huge call from myself, as well as the community of Bonteheuwel, that the South African Police Service step up.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)