Alleged gangster gunned down in Bonteheuwel
The shooting was reported in the early hours of Monday morning near Bramble Way Primary School.
CAPE TOWN - An alleged gangster has been gunned down in Bonteheuwel.
The community has been plagued by deadly gang violence over the past few months. Late last month, 26-year-old mother of three Jamie-Lee De Jager was killed in gang crossfire and a seven-year-old boy was wounded.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie has appealed to the Police Ministry to assist the community.
McKenzie says specialised gang units must be re-deployed to Bonteheuwel to help fight the scourge of gangsterism.
“A little bit earlier this morning, yet another alleged gangster was shot and killed. I think this is at a point that it's gone too far. There’s a huge call from myself, as well as the community of Bonteheuwel, that the South African Police Service step up.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
