Alleged gangster gunned down in Bonteheuwel

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Alleged gangster gunned down in Bonteheuwel

The shooting was reported in the early hours of Monday morning near Bramble Way Primary School.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An alleged gangster has been gunned down in Bonteheuwel.

The shooting was reported in the early hours of Monday morning near Bramble Way Primary School.

The community has been plagued by deadly gang violence over the past few months. Late last month, 26-year-old mother of three Jamie-Lee De Jager was killed in gang crossfire and a seven-year-old boy was wounded.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie has appealed to the Police Ministry to assist the community.

McKenzie says specialised gang units must be re-deployed to Bonteheuwel to help fight the scourge of gangsterism.

“A little bit earlier this morning, yet another alleged gangster was shot and killed. I think this is at a point that it's gone too far. There’s a huge call from myself, as well as the community of Bonteheuwel, that the South African Police Service step up.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA