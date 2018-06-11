4 miners die at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof Ikamva Mine

It's been reported the group died when they were overcome by gas while underground on Monday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Four miners have died at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof Ikamva Mine near Westonaria.

It's been reported the group died when they were overcome by gas while underground on Monday evening.

The National Union of Mineworkers's Livhuwani Mammburu has called on the Mineral Resources minister to act against the mining firm.

“The NUM is concerned at the rate which these incidents are happening at Sibanye-Stillwater. We call on Minister Gwede Mantashe and his inspectorate to act hard on Sibanye-Stillwater.”

Last month, seven workers died following a seismic event at the company's Driefontein Hlanganani shaft in Carletonville.