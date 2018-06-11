3 miners die at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof Ikamva Mine

It's been reported the group died when they were overcome by gas while underground on Monday evening.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story said four miners had died based on the NUM’s comment. This has since been corrected by the mine itself, putting the number of confirmed deaths at three.

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed that three miners have died while two others remain unaccounted for at i ts Kloof Ikamva Mine near Westonaria.

The National Union of Mineworkers's Livhuwani Mammburu has called on the Mineral Resources minister to act against the mining firm.

Earlier, Mammburu said: “We can confirm that there are four miners that have been found dead at Kloof Ikamva shaft. The NUM is concerned at the rate which these incidents are happening at Sibanye-Stillwater. We call on Minister Gwede Mantashe and his inspectorate to act hard on Sibanye-Stillwater.”

Last month, seven workers died following a seismic event at the company's Driefontein Hlanganani shaft in Carletonville.