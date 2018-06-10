Zweli Mkhize denies 'malicious allegations' of R4.5million kickback

The Sunday Times is reporting that a Joburg law firm claiming to be acting for Zonkizizwe Investments, has named Mkhize in a legal claim against a company called Afric Oil.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize has denied allegations of being linked to an illicit payment for helping an oil company secure a loan from the public investment corporation.

The Sunday Times is reporting that a Joburg law firm claiming to be acting for Zonkizizwe Investments,

which is apparently completely owned by the ANC, has named Mkhize in a legal claim against a company called Afric Oil.

It’s alleged Mkhize was paid R4.5million out of the R210 million loan.

“Minister Zweli Mkhize strongly denies the allegations published by the Sunday Times about the so-called R4.5million kickback or facilitation fee. To this effect, the minister will seek legal advice on these

malicious allegations that have been made by the newspaper,” says Mkhize’s spokesperson Legadima Leso.