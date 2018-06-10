Popular Topics
Zuma behind ANC KZN consultative conference's collapse - report

The conference was called off yesterday after ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe was hackled during his address to delegates on Friday.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018. He is charged with 16 counts that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool.
Former South African President Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018. He is charged with 16 counts that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. Picture: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is reportedly behind the failed African National Congress (ANC) consultative conference is KwaZulu-Natal which was called off due to disruptions.

The Sunday Times is reporting that Zuma sank a settlement deal that was initiated by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa between warring factions in the province.

The conference was called off yesterday after ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe was heckled during his address to delegates on Friday.

Mantashe says the disruptions were factional.

The paper is reporting that Zuma wants the KZN leadership that was elected at the nullified 2015 conference to be re-elected.

Timeline

