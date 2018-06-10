Woman arrested for allegedly killing boyfriend using bottle & doek

[WATCH]: Amputee runner takes on #Comrades2018 Marathon using crutches
Police say the fight is believed to have been about the woman's ex-lover who visited her the previous day.
JOHANNESBURG - A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend in Humansdorp.
It’s understood the 45-year-old suspect allegedly struck her partner on the head with a bottle following a heated argument before strangling him with a head wrap.
The 36-year-old mand died on the scene.
Police say the fight is believed to have been about the woman's ex-lover who visited her the previous day.
The police's Majola Nkohli says the woman is due to appear in court tomorrow.
