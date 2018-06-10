WC Health Dept to upgrade Tygerberg Hospital

Officials say the upgrades will be split into two parts; one for the academic hospital and the other to assist in erecting a new regional hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape government says it has put plans in place to upgrade Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town.

Western Cape health communications director Marika Champion says the money for the upgrades will be sourced through national and provincial funding.

“The department would like to clarify that Tygerberg Hospital is definitely not closing, although it’s earmarked for replacement. According to a study we did, the hospital is earmarked for the replacement but it’ll definitely not close as it’s a crucial part of the public health system.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)