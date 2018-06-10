WC Health Dept to upgrade Tygerberg Hospital
Officials say the upgrades will be split into two parts; one for the academic hospital and the other to assist in erecting a new regional hospital.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape government says it has put plans in place to upgrade Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town.
Officials say the upgrades will be split into two parts; one for the academic hospital and the other to assist in erecting a new regional hospital.
Western Cape health communications director Marika Champion says the money for the upgrades will be sourced through national and provincial funding.
“The department would like to clarify that Tygerberg Hospital is definitely not closing, although it’s earmarked for replacement. According to a study we did, the hospital is earmarked for the replacement but it’ll definitely not close as it’s a crucial part of the public health system.”
LISTEN: WC Health Department considers replacing 'dilapidated' Tygerberg Hospital
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma behind ANC KZN consultative conference's collapse - report
-
Amputee runner Luvuno completes #Comrades2018
-
No injuries reported following accident involving supercars, JMPD vehicle
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 June 2018
-
Body discovered at CPUT Cape Town campus
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.