[WATCH]: Amputee runner takes on #Comrades2018 Marathon using crutches
Amputee runner, Xolani Luvuno is pursuing his dream to complete the Comrades Marathon on crutches today.
JOHANNESBURG - Amputee runner, Xolani Luvuno is pursuing his dream to complete the 2018 Comrades Marathon on crutches today.
Luvuno – who is a recovered drug addict and cancer survivor – has been given five extra hours to complete the race.
In 2017 he completed the 42km Wally Hayward Marathon on his crutches. Luvuno is being supported along the route by many of his followers who are cheering him on.
#Comrades2018— just❤call me❤Lwandle (@Hlengiwe_mbokaz) June 10, 2018
Well done Xolani....
You did it Broe 👊😢🔥❤❤💃. Disability will not stop you from doing what your heart Desire... ❤❤ am Proud ❤ pic.twitter.com/gLAHXnOuHS
Just before 11:00am, Luvuno was passing through Dummond – just after the halfway mark
Luvuno visited the Talk Radio 702 studios in 2017 to chat about his recovery from addiction and his passion for running.
WATCH: Xolani Luvuno tells his inspirational story.
