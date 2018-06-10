Popular Topics
[WATCH]: Amputee runner takes on #Comrades2018 Marathon using crutches

Amputee runner, Xolani Luvuno is pursuing his dream to complete the Comrades Marathon on crutches today.

FILE: Xolani Luvuno.
FILE: Xolani Luvuno.
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Amputee runner, Xolani Luvuno is pursuing his dream to complete the 2018 Comrades Marathon on crutches today.

Luvuno – who is a recovered drug addict and cancer survivor – has been given five extra hours to complete the race.

In 2017 he completed the 42km Wally Hayward Marathon on his crutches. Luvuno is being supported along the route by many of his followers who are cheering him on.

Just before 11:00am, Luvuno was passing through Dummond – just after the halfway mark

Luvuno visited the Talk Radio 702 studios in 2017 to chat about his recovery from addiction and his passion for running.

WATCH: Xolani Luvuno tells his inspirational story.

