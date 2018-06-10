Vuwani residents give MEC 2 weeks to reveal solution to demarcation issues

The demarcation task team leading protests in Vuwani says it has given Jerry Ndou a two-week deadline to engage Cogta minister Zweli Mkhize and seek a permanent solution to the demarcation dispute.

JOHANNESBURG - Vuwani residents have given local government MEC Jerry Ndou 14 days to report back to the community on what his plans are for the area.

Ndou has assured the community that the Vhembe District Municipality together with the provincial government will continue giving services to the troubled area.

The MEC visited the area yesterday amid a looming shutdown and demonstrations.

Schools were burnt two years ago with others vandalised during violent protests in the area after the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) recommended that the Malamulele and Vuwani municipalities be merged.

The demarcation task team leading protests in Vuwani says it has given Ndou a two-week deadline to engage Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister Zweli Mkhize and seek a permanent solution to the demarcation dispute.

Ndou says there is progress in putting the matter to rest: “We agreed that we will take that process up… to try and see how far we can go.”

He says his department will work on a proposal to submit to Mkhize and the MDB in an effort to find a solution.