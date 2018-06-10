Twigg: Service delivery tops DA’s agenda despite internal fights
Grant Twigg has apologised to a group of Mitchells Plain residents for what he terms the family squabbles that are currently taking place within the DA.
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) metro chairperson Grant Twigg has assured Mitchells Plain residents that while the party has its internal fights, service delivery remains at the top of their agenda.
Twigg is accompanying party leader Mmusi Maimane at an iftar dialogue in Portlands on Sunday evening.
A small group of residents have gathered at the Portlands indoor sports hall.
But he says this isn’t preventing them from putting service delivery first.
“We’re not perfect. In fact, nothing tells me that after the Patricia de Lille matter we’re going to have old sparkles, gold and everything. But with you being there, making sure and keeping us on our toes, we’ll just go in the right direction.”
