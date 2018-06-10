Taxi operators living in fear after fatal Masiphumelele shooting

A driver was killed, and four others injured in the shooting on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A local councillor in Masiphumelele says residents and taxi operators live in fear following a fatal shooting at the taxi rank.

It is understood the attack was due to the ongoing taxi disputes which have been hitting parts of Cape Town.

“We do fear on the one hand that there might be more of this or retaliation. We’re trying to keep a close eye on it and working with the Masiphumelele Taxi Association,” says Counsellor Felicity Purchase.