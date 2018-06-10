Several arrested in CT for various crimes over weekend

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Several arrested in CT for various crimes over weekend

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in the city centre for the possession of stolen property.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials have made several arrests for various crimes across Cape Town this weekend.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in the city centre for the possession of stolen property.

Two suspects were apprehended in Mitchells Plain for the possession of dangerous weapons.

In Rylands, another two suspects have been taken into custody after they were caught robbing a man of his valuables.

City of Cape Town’s law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason says officers recovered a replica firearm in their possession.

“They were both taken to Athlone Police Station after being arrested for possession of a replica firearm, with an intention to commit a crime. Additional charges for possession of car and housebreaking implements were added as these were also found in their possession.”

Dyason says officers also attended to numerous land invasion incidents.

“Law enforcement officers were also kept busy in Hout Bay, Woodlands, Philippi and Dunoon; dealing with rolling land invasion and associated incidents of public violence.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA