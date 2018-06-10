Several arrested in CT for various crimes over weekend

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in the city centre for the possession of stolen property.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials have made several arrests for various crimes across Cape Town this weekend.

Two suspects were apprehended in Mitchells Plain for the possession of dangerous weapons.

In Rylands, another two suspects have been taken into custody after they were caught robbing a man of his valuables.

City of Cape Town’s law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason says officers recovered a replica firearm in their possession.

“They were both taken to Athlone Police Station after being arrested for possession of a replica firearm, with an intention to commit a crime. Additional charges for possession of car and housebreaking implements were added as these were also found in their possession.”

Dyason says officers also attended to numerous land invasion incidents.

“Law enforcement officers were also kept busy in Hout Bay, Woodlands, Philippi and Dunoon; dealing with rolling land invasion and associated incidents of public violence.”

