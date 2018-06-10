Section of N7 highway closed due to Dunoon protest
An anti-land invasion operation has resulted in protest action in Dunoon on Sunday afternoon.
Tyres have been set alight along the N7 highway.
A section of that road has been closed to traffic.
Law enforcement remains on scene and is monitoring the situation.
City of Cape Town’s law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “The city’s law enforcement assisted the city’s Housing Department with the removal of 15 structures and 200 pigs in the Dunoon area. About 800 people were on site at the scene and sporadic incidents of tyre burning were reported.”
#DuNoon CoCT law enforcement officials remain on scene following protest action in Du Noon after several illegally erected shacks were https://t.co/jqlX9cYJNd suplied by CoCT. SF pic.twitter.com/Ushh45msuo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 10, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
