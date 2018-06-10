Ramokgopa: More medical practitioners needed in public health sector

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa made unannounced visits to the two facilities, where she says she saw first-hand the need for increased human resource capacity.

KRUGERSDORP - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says there is an urgent need for more medical practitioners in the public health sector, and her department is working on identifying critical positions which need filling.

She says she is however happy with the improvement of services shown by some West Rand hospitals, including Leratong and Yusuf Dadoo.

“It breaks every day. We’re forever fixing and waiting. Even now, the printer is not working.”

That was the chief radiographer at the Leratong Hospital, Yolande Fanana, who explained to Ramokgopha the urgent need for a CAT Scan at her institution.

#SupriseVisit Gwen Ramokgopha in Yusuf Dadoo Hopsital I’m Keugersdorp. PP https://t.co/W3bNi89bLS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 10, 2018

Ramokgopa assured her that their concern would be dealt with.

“If there’s one promise I’m making it is that this year we’ll deliver a CT Scan.”

“I’ll hold you to it,” Fanana told the MEC.

WATCH: after visiting Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital earlier, MEC Ramokgopa is now at Leratong Hospital interacting with patients and staff as well as assessing the level of service at the Hospital #UnannouncedVisit pic.twitter.com/1C0ODLXWfM — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) June 10, 2018

The MEC also interacted with patients at the two hospitals, some of who told her that they did not understand why the turnaround time was so long.

Ramokgopa has assured them that her department is hard at work to deal with any backlogs and has a message for staffers who do not do their work.

“We’ll make sure that those that are negligent and disappoint us are disciplined.”

