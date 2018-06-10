Popular Topics
Police welcome life sentence for Stellenbosch rapist

Xolisa Komanisi was sentenced in the Stellenbosch Regional Court on charges of rape and housebreaking on Friday.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have welcomed a life prison sentence handed to a rapist operating in Stellenbosch.

Xolisa Komanisi was sentenced in the Stellenbosch Regional Court on charges of rape and housebreaking on Friday.

Komanisi broke into the home of a 32-year-old woman in Enkanini in Stellenbosch in May 2016.

He then repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

The 31-year-old fled the scene and the victim alerted police.

Due to swift police work, and a rigorous manhunt, he was nabbed three months later.

He remained behind bars until sentencing last week.

The police’s Andre Traut says combatting crimes against women and children are a top priority in the province.

Traut warns perpetrators of these crimes will face stiff punishments.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

