No injuries reported following accident involving supercars, JMPD vehicle
Police were escorting the vehicles to Melrose Arch for a Supercar Exhibition.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) confirmed that no injuries have been reported following an accident involving several supercars.
Police were escorting the vehicles to Melrose Arch for a Supercar Exhibition.
Traffic was closed off in both directions on Grayston Drive as police cleared the cars from the scene.
A Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes Benz and JMPD vehicle were involved in the collision.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “JMPD were escorting a fleet from McLaren Sandton to Melrose Arch for an exhibition when an accident occurred. A Lamborghini collided with the McLaren. And in the second accident, a JMPD vehicle collided with a BMW. No one was injured, and the accident will be investigated.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
