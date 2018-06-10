No injuries reported following accident involving supercars, JMPD vehicle

Police were escorting the vehicles to Melrose Arch for a Supercar Exhibition.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) confirmed that no injuries have been reported following an accident involving several supercars.

Traffic was closed off in both directions on Grayston Drive as police cleared the cars from the scene.

A Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes Benz and JMPD vehicle were involved in the collision.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “JMPD were escorting a fleet from McLaren Sandton to Melrose Arch for an exhibition when an accident occurred. A Lamborghini collided with the McLaren. And in the second accident, a JMPD vehicle collided with a BMW. No one was injured, and the accident will be investigated.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)