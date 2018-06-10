No injuries reported following accident involving supercars, JMPD vehicle

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

No injuries reported following accident involving supercars, JMPD vehicle

Police were escorting the vehicles to Melrose Arch for a Supercar Exhibition.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) confirmed that no injuries have been reported following an accident involving several supercars.

Police were escorting the vehicles to Melrose Arch for a Supercar Exhibition.

Traffic was closed off in both directions on Grayston Drive as police cleared the cars from the scene.

A Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes Benz and JMPD vehicle were involved in the collision.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “JMPD were escorting a fleet from McLaren Sandton to Melrose Arch for an exhibition when an accident occurred. A Lamborghini collided with the McLaren. And in the second accident, a JMPD vehicle collided with a BMW. No one was injured, and the accident will be investigated.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA