Man’s body found dumped along K43 near Lenasia

It’s understood the grim discovery was made by a passer-by on Saturday, who then informed the police.

FILE: Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a 50-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found dumped along the K43 near Lenasia south.

It’s understood the grim discovery was made by a passer-by on Saturday, who then informed the police.

The police’s Mpanda Khoza says the motive for the murder is being investigated.

Khoza says the suspect will be appearing in court soon on a charge of murder.

“The police received a complaint that there was a dumped body on the K43 road. Upon the investigation, they found that the man was dumped there, and not killed there. One person was arrested.”

