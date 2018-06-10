Man’s body found dumped along K43 near Lenasia
It’s understood the grim discovery was made by a passer-by on Saturday, who then informed the police.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a 50-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found dumped along the K43 near Lenasia south.
The police’s Mpanda Khoza says the motive for the murder is being investigated.
Khoza says the suspect will be appearing in court soon on a charge of murder.
“The police received a complaint that there was a dumped body on the K43 road. Upon the investigation, they found that the man was dumped there, and not killed there. One person was arrested.”
