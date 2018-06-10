New Knysna mayor mum on DA leadership's call to resign

The DA has written to Mark Willemse, asking him to step down and expressing its concern after Eleanore Bouw-Spies was ousted as mayor

CAPE TOWN - The newly elected mayor of Knysna has not responded to calls by his political party to resign from the position.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to Mark Willemse, asking him to step down and expressing its concern after Eleanore Bouw-Spies was ousted as mayor when the African National Congress tabled a motion of no confidence in her during a sitting of council this week.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela labelled the motion as a coup, and the party's leadership has since met with its Knysna caucus.

Madikizela says they've established that there are deep-seated issues within the caucus: “We as the leadership now draw the line in the sand because people can’t use personal issues and take a decision that damages the brand of the party. I think that was a very clear message that we were here to deliver together with the provincial chairperson.”