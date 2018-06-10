It was an emotional race, says #2018Comrades winner
Bongumusa Mthembu won the men’s race in a time of 05:35:14.
JOHANNESBURG - The 2018 Comrades Marathon has officially come to an end.
At exactly 5.05pm, 12 hours after the marathon started, a race official fired a starter pistol to signal the end of this year’s running spectacle.
This was the moment the race ended.
“3,2,1… There goes the gun, the final cut off… the entrance has been closed, and anybody who didn’t cross the finish line prior to the 12-hour mark will get the dreaded DNF (did not finish) next to their name.”
South African Ann Ashworth was the first lady to cross the line in a time of 6:10:04in front of Gerda Steyn.
People pushing their personal boundaries everywhere you look! So many reasons to call it #TheUltimateHumanRace #Comrades2018 pic.twitter.com/QQN6FoJFMr— Comrades Marathon (@ComradesRace) June 10, 2018
The vibe is alive and supporters are flocking to @MMStadium to support #TheUltimateHumanRace #Comrade2018 pic.twitter.com/vRdOO5wCf8— Comrades Marathon (@ComradesRace) June 10, 2018
Mthembu says it was an emotional race.
“Comrades Marathon is a tricky race, you have to be strong in your mind. I went through a lot this season but with the grace of God I was able to run today, so I’m quite happy and excited. But this is a very emotional era.”
