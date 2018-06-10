Healthcare facilities not in shambles - report
The Office of Health Standards Compliance says it inspected almost 700 public health facilities across the country between 2016 and 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - The Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) has moved to clarify that the hospitals and clinics it inspected across the country, which scored below 40% in its 2016/17 inspection report are fully functional and not in shambles but do need to improve.
The office presented its report to Parliament on Tuesday, showing that some care facilities were not compliant and did not meet some health requirements.
Officials briefed the media in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.
The Office of Health Standards Compliance says it inspected almost 700 public health facilities across the country between 2016 and 2017.
According to its report, the highest average percentage outcome score among provinces was 61% from Gauteng, while Limpopo and the Eastern Cape had the lowest score of 43%.
CEO Of OHSC Dr Siphiwe Mndaweni says the highest score for any facility is 80%.
Mndaweni also says however that facilities that scored poorly are fully operational and a score below 40% does not mean there is a collapse.
“Less than 40% and 40% to 49%, those are non-compliant, but it doesn’t mean those facilities are not providing services.”
The inspection report has also shown that Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape have the highest waiting times compared to other provinces.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma behind ANC KZN consultative conference's collapse - report
-
AfriForum ‘considers’ legal action over land expropriation without compensation
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 June 2018
-
[WATCH] Amputee runner takes on #Comrades2018 Marathon using crutches
-
No injuries reported following accident involving supercars, JMPD vehicle
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.