Healthcare facilities not in shambles - report

The Office of Health Standards Compliance says it inspected almost 700 public health facilities across the country between 2016 and 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) has moved to clarify that the hospitals and clinics it inspected across the country, which scored below 40% in its 2016/17 inspection report are fully functional and not in shambles but do need to improve.

The office presented its report to Parliament on Tuesday, showing that some care facilities were not compliant and did not meet some health requirements.

Officials briefed the media in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.

The Office of Health Standards Compliance says it inspected almost 700 public health facilities across the country between 2016 and 2017.

According to its report, the highest average percentage outcome score among provinces was 61% from Gauteng, while Limpopo and the Eastern Cape had the lowest score of 43%.

CEO Of OHSC Dr Siphiwe Mndaweni says the highest score for any facility is 80%.

Mndaweni also says however that facilities that scored poorly are fully operational and a score below 40% does not mean there is a collapse.

“Less than 40% and 40% to 49%, those are non-compliant, but it doesn’t mean those facilities are not providing services.”

The inspection report has also shown that Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape have the highest waiting times compared to other provinces.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)