Gauteng Health Department ‘prioritises’ service delivery

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says the department is working on increasing human resource capacity to deal with what she calls an increasing consumer ratio.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says her department has prioritised service delivery around maternal and neonatal care.

She says one of the hospitals that would benefit most is the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital on the West Rand.

she visited the institution, and later the Leratong Hospital earlier on Sunday.

Ramokgopa says the department is working on increasing human resource capacity to deal with what she calls an increasing consumer ratio.

Ramokgopa says she is aware that there is a high demand for obstetric services at the Yusuf Dadoo Hospital, and her department has already made progress in addressing this.

“The head of the department has just approved quite a number of stuff, and the hospital has been informed.”

Earlier this year, a woman gave birth by herself while unattended at the hospital and Ramokgopa says it is because of such issues that human resources need to be increased.

The hospital also made headlines earlier this year when a doctor allegedly raped a patient, and Ramokgopa says officials will follow up with the Justice Department on progress made in the case.

Ramokgopa says other maintenance issues at the hospital will be prioritised.

WATCH: MEC Ramokgopa checking on patients at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital as part of her #UnannouncedVisit in the West Rand. pic.twitter.com/01UuQB1EN1 — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) June 10, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)