Fitness buzz increased interest in #Comrades2018 - Aleck Skhosana

The race is the longest road marathon in the world and took off earlier on Sunday at 5.30am outside the Pietermaritzburg City Hall.

JOHANNESBURG - Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana believes the buzz around fitness in South Africa has increased the interest in the 2018 Comrades Marathon.

South African athletes took the winnings of both the men’s and women's races, with Ann Ashworth being the first lady to cross the finish line with a time of 6:10:04.

Earlier, Bongumusa Mthembu won the men’s race in a time of 5:26:35.

Skosana says the Comrades Marathon organisers may have to increase their entries.

“You start by running a kilometre, you move to 3km, 5km, 10km run right up to Comrades Marathon. I’m certain that if we can open up the number of participants from 20,000 to 30,000 we can get more applicants.”

