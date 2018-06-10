DA wants SIU to probe ‘illegal’ appointment of Lesedi Municipal Manager

The DA says the African National Congress admitted during a special council meeting on Thursday that Paul Mpele hadn’t been appointed legally.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has appealed to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to include the appointment of the Lesedi Municipal Manager, Paul Mpele, in its investigation of the municipality.

The DA says the African National Congress (ANC) admitted during a special council meeting on Thursday that Mpele hadn’t been appointed legally, as his contract wasn’t signed or approved by the Gauteng government.

It’s understood Mpele has been receiving a full salary for the position since October 2017.

The DA is calling for the SIU to add this to its investigation of the municipality, which is being conducted because of allegations of irregularities.

The DA’s Dennis Ryder said: “This, effectively, was an illegal appointment. The municipal manager was appointed in October without following due process and it appears that his salary is also more than what the Treasury regulations allow.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)