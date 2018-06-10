DA to focus on getting more votes in GP & NC in 2019 elections
The da discussed and considered ITS strategy and plans going into next year’s general elections.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says his party will focus on getting more votes in Gauteng and the Northern Cape in the next year's general elections.
Maimane has described the upcoming election as the most hotly contested national election since the dawn of democracy.
The party held a two-day federal executive meeting in Bruma, Johannesburg which concluded yesterday.
Maimane says growing dissatisfaction with the African National Congress saw historical shifts in government in the 2016 local government election, with the DA taking office in the country’s largest cities.
He adds that the party discussed and considered the party’s strategy and plans going into next year’s general elections.
Maimane says those discussions, however, did not include embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and the court case surrounding her membership being terminated earlier last month.
“On the de Lille matter, it’s in court, so we’ll await the court outcome. It’s not as big an elephant as you [media] put it.”
Maimane says in recent by-elections, the DA has grown significantly in both rural and urban areas.
DA campaign groups and units are being rolled out around the country and the party structures are ready. The party is expected to launch its election campaign next month.
