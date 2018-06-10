CT resident ramps up charity efforts for Ramadan

Wiedah Gabier plans to capture the hearts of 450 children ahead of Eid next weekend by donating clothes to young people in need on Sunday evening.

CAPE TOWN - A resident in Kensington has ramped up her charity efforts for the holy month of Ramadan.

The initiative is part of the Muslim celebration held at the end of Ramadan.

Gabier says she started with 20 children but is happy to be able to extend this to more people.

“For me, if you can just see that smile on a child’s face that means the world.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)