Climate Change Bill published for public comment
The bill’s purpose is to ensure effective climate change solutions and to allow for a gradual transition into a climate-resilient society in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - The Environmental Affairs Department has published the National Climate Change Bill for public comment.
It will also address the need for the government and businesses to take sustainable measures against climate change.
The department’s Albi Modise says workshops for all interested parties will take place across the country this month.
“With the current policy in place, it’s important for municipalities to also be brought into the equation, largely because of the fact that a lot of the activities happened where municipalities are. The bill also seeks to, among other things, make a fair contribution to the global efforts to stabilise greenhouse gas concentration in the atmosphere.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
