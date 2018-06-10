Calm returns to Dunoon following protest

Authorities say tyres were set alight by protesting residents along the N7 highway.

CAPE TOWN - The situation in Dunoon has returned to calm after an anti-land invasion operation led to protest action earlier on Sunday afternoon.

The demonstration led to a section of that road being closed to traffic.

Law enforcement officers had been monitoring the scene.

City of Cape Town’s law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “Currently, it’s all quiet now. Our officers along with the Housing Department officials removed about 15 unoccupied structures and they were incidents of sporadic tyre burning.”