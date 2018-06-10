Body discovered near CPUT District Six campus
Police have opened an inquest docket after the body of a man was found at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) District Six campus.
CAPE TOWN - Police have opened an inquest docket after the body of a homeless man was found near the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) District Six campus.
The body was found in the road that passes by the university on Saturday.
Details around the discovery are still unclear.
Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said: “The circumstances surrounding the death of a man are being investigated after his body was discovered on Saturday in Cape Town. A death inquest docked has been registered.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
