Body discovered at CPUT Cape Town campus

CAPE TOWN - Police have opened an inquest docket after the body of a man was found at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) Cape Town campus.

The body was found at the university on Saturday.

Details around the discovery are still unclear.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said: “The circumstances surrounding the death of a man are being investigated after his body was discovered on Saturday in Cape Town. A death inquest docked has been registered.”

