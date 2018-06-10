ANC KZN to challenge conduct of judge who granted conference interdict

KZN ANC coordinator Sihle Zikalala says while they have faith in the judiciary, they are not happy with how the court case was handled.

EMPANGENI - As the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal prepares for its latest court battle sparked by internal divisions, it says it will challenge the conduct of the judge who granted the urgent interdict.

On Friday 44 branches from the Moses Mabhida lower south coast, Ukhahlamba and Harry Gwala regions went to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to stop this weekend’s elective conference from going ahead.

Judge Jacqueline Henriques granted the applicant’s interim Relief and postponed the matter to 7 July.

The ANC in the province has been trying to elect new permanent leadership

“We all agree that it was unfortunate that the court order was granted while the ANC had not been given time to respond.

“The senior counsel representing the ANC pleaded with the judge that the ANC be offered an opportunity to present its case by taking the stand. The judge denied that.

Zikalala says the judge undermined the principle of natural justice

“We are clear to challenge the conduct of the judge. We believe that it undermines the independence of the judiciary.”

Zikalala says delegates also want the matter to return to court early for the legal matters to be resolved before the next attempt to host a provincial conference.