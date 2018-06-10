Amputee runner Luvuno completes #Comrades2018

Xolani Luvuno is a recovered drug addict and cancer survivor.

JOHANNESBURG - In one of the highlights of the day, Amputee runner Xolani Luvuno completed the race on crutches just before 4.30pm.

Luvuno is a recovered drug addict and cancer survivor.

Luvuno had this to say at the finish line: “I wanted to make sure that I finish before cut-off time and my coach said to me don’t rush because the Comrades Marathon is not 42km, it’s a big race. I want to say thank you to the supporters who cheered for me on the routes as well as the director of the Comrades Marathon for giving me this chance.”

Organisers allowed Luvuno to start five hours early to allow him to finish before 6pm.

Runners participating in the 2018 Comrades Marathon have just under an hour left to reach the finishing point at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to complete the race.

The marathon started at dawn on Sunday morning, with Bongumusa Mthembu winning the men’s race and Ann Ashworth finishing first in the women’s race.

