AfriForum ‘considers’ legal action over land expropriation without compensation

The group says it has notified Parliament in writing that it will consult its legal team regarding the option to declare the process which entails that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended.

FILE: AfriForum's Ernst Roets. Picture: AfriForum.
FILE: AfriForum's Ernst Roets. Picture: AfriForum.
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - AfriForum says it’s considering legal action regarding the land expropriation without compensation matter.

The group says it has notified Parliament in writing that it will consult its legal team regarding the option to declare the process which entails that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended, to empower the state to expropriate land without compensation.

The group says its consultation is to ascertain the legality of this option.

The organisation’s deputy CEO Ernst Roets says they’re of the opinion that the process related to gaining the public’s input has been manipulated from the beginning, to reach an outcome that will support the African National Congress’ stance.

“It’s very clear that the process that’s currently being followed to consult with the public about expropriation without compensation seems to be very disorganised and structured in such a way that the organisers of the process are trying to ensure an outcome that suits the narrative of the party.”

‘LAND REFORM ISN’T A THREAT’

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the white Afrikaner community on Thursday that it should not view his government’s land reform plans as a threat, but as a way to harness the country’s economic potential and heal divisions from the past.

He has been at pains to dispel fears among some white South Africans that they could face violent land seizures if the government’s land reform programme is bungled.

WATCH: ‘We’ll amend Constitution if land expropriation is not permissible’

The ANC has faced criticism that its land policies could erode property rights and deter investment, even though the privately-owned land is not expected to be expropriated until after the election.

Ramaphosa, who played a key role in the negotiations that led to the end of white minority rule in 1994, on Thursday urged Afrikaners to approach land reform in the same spirit as the transition to democracy.

Parliament has finalised a programme for countrywide hearings. Find out when it happens in your province. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

Additional reporting by Reuters.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

