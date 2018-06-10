AfriForum ‘considers’ legal action over land expropriation without compensation

The group says it has notified Parliament in writing that it will consult its legal team regarding the option to declare the process which entails that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended.

The group says it has notified Parliament in writing that it will consult its legal team regarding the option to declare the process which entails that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended, to empower the state to expropriate land without compensation.

The group says its consultation is to ascertain the legality of this option.

The organisation’s deputy CEO Ernst Roets says they’re of the opinion that the process related to gaining the public’s input has been manipulated from the beginning, to reach an outcome that will support the African National Congress’ stance.

“It’s very clear that the process that’s currently being followed to consult with the public about expropriation without compensation seems to be very disorganised and structured in such a way that the organisers of the process are trying to ensure an outcome that suits the narrative of the party.”

To say that minimum wage is a good idea because many other countries are doing it (as the president argued in Parliament), is an exceptionally weak argument. Many other countries are also doing oppression, discrimination, corruption and other human rights abuses. — Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) June 10, 2018

The same ANC government that wanted us to trust them with Health (see previous tweet), wants us to trust them now with #ExpropriationWithoutCompensation. — Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) June 10, 2018

‘LAND REFORM ISN’T A THREAT’

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the white Afrikaner community on Thursday that it should not view his government’s land reform plans as a threat, but as a way to harness the country’s economic potential and heal divisions from the past.

He has been at pains to dispel fears among some white South Africans that they could face violent land seizures if the government’s land reform programme is bungled.

The ANC has faced criticism that its land policies could erode property rights and deter investment, even though the privately-owned land is not expected to be expropriated until after the election.

Ramaphosa, who played a key role in the negotiations that led to the end of white minority rule in 1994, on Thursday urged Afrikaners to approach land reform in the same spirit as the transition to democracy.

#LandExpropriation Afriform says it has written to Parliament regarding the process relating to Land expropriation without compensation. SF pic.twitter.com/Q5yyl9lajG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 10, 2018

Additional reporting by Reuters.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)