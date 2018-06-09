Popular Topics
Woman’s body found at house in Piketberg

The 26-year-old deceased’s body was discovered hidden under a bed at a residence on a farm on Friday.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A woman’s body has been found at a house in Piketberg, Western Cape.

The 26-year-old deceased’s body was discovered hidden under a bed at a residence on a farm on Friday.

Reports suggest relatives experienced a foul smell inside the house, and then made the gruesome discovery.

No arrests have yet been made.

The police’s Andre Traut says, “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 26-year-old female are being investigated after her body was discovered late on Friday night under a bed in a residence at Piketberg. A death inquest case has been registered, and the course of death is yet to be determined.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

