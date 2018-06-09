Vuwani residents to know if they'll be incorporated into Vhembe municipality

Last Sunday Vuwani residents met and announced their intention to demonstrate if government fails to address their concerns.

JOHANNESBURG - Vuwani residents will know today if their demands will be met to be incorporated into the Vhembe District Municipality.

Residents have accepted a request from the Limpopo government to talk more about the demarcation dispute.

Two years ago, about 30 schools were burnt down- alongside government buildings and homes during violent protests.

The Pro-Makhado task team leading the protests in the troubled town says residents have mandated them to accept a request for talks from the Limpopo government’s inter-ministerial committee to be led by local governance MEC Jerry Ndou.

The committee says government’s move will hopefully be utilised to avert the looming shut down of services in the area.

Stakeholders will meet at Vuwani fire station today to discuss the way forward.

Last year, then-president Jacob Zuma instructed the Limpopo government and the Vhembe District Municipality to take over service delivery in the area as residents refused to be incorporated into the new municipal

entity.

Residents are demanding the implementation of that decision or to be taken back to their municipal home.