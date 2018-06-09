Trollip confident NMB municipality will have budget by next week
The DA-run council has twice failed to pass the municipal budget in the last two weeks.
CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip is confident his municipality will have a budget by this time next week.
The Democratic Alliance (DA)-run council has twice failed to pass the municipal budget in the last two weeks.
On Wednesday, the African National Congress (ANC) asked for a caucus break, and never returned to the chamber, leaving the council without a quorum to pass the 2018/2019 budget which should have come into effect last week.
Trollip says he is hoping it will be third-time lucky this week.
“We believe by next week we will have all of our councillors present and that we’ll have enough to pass the budget. I am confident that this budget has been more consultative than any other budget before. More comprehensive and
collaborative.”
The ANC in the region is stonewalling the budget's passage saying the DA is failing the citizens of Port Elizabeth by not providing enough funding for service delivery for people living in townships.
It is standing firm, saying it will not vote until its demands are met.
The council is expected to attempt to vote on the passing of the budget again on Wednesday.
