Security agency strike will still go ahead on Monday, says PSA

The PSA is demanding a 12% salary hike while Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo is offering 7%.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Association (PSA) says a strike by social security agency employees will go ahead as planned on Monday.

This is despite a wage agreement signed yesterday by unions affiliated to Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) - which will see workers earning between 6% and 7% more.