SA's economic renewal creates opportunities for investors, Ramaphosa tells G7

President Cyril Ramaphosa tells his host, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that South Africa sees Canada as a strategic partner in navigating the difficulties facing the world economy.

PRETORIA - Attending what is the most divisive summit yet of the world richest countries, President Cyril Ramaphosa is pressing his message that South Africa’s economic renewal creates opportunities for investors around the world.

At the G7 outreach summit in Charlevoix, President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks of signs of recovery and improved growth in the world economy.

But largely because of the reluctant participant US President Donald Trump, whom he doesn’t name, Ramaphosa sees a global trade war looming, a return to protectionism and a weakening of the multilateral rules-based international trade system.

He tells G7 leaders, scrambling to salvage something from their summit, that investment bank Goldman Sachs is calling South Africa a hot emerging market.