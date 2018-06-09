Residents suspend intended Vuwani shutdown
JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Vuwani have agreed to suspend their intended shutdown on Sunday after an agreement was reached between the government and protest leaders.
The deal was reached at the Vuwani Fire Station earlier on Saturday, where the inter-ministerial committee led by Limpopo local government MEC Jerry Ndou engaged with stakeholders.
While the details of that agreement are still sketchy, protest leaders have confirmed that the looming demonstration scheduled for Sunday has been suspended.
Residents had initially demanded to be serviced by the Vhembe District Municipality or be reverted to the municipality of Makhado as they refused to fall under Lim 345, a new municipal entity.
Pro-Makhado's spokesperson, Nsovo Sambo said: “We’ve voted to impose a shutdown which was supposed to be effective as from 11 June.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
