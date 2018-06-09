Ramaphosa: SA humbled, honoured to be elected to UN Security Council

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

Ramaphosa: SA humbled, honoured to be elected to UN Security Council

President Cyril says South Africa will use its two-year term to advance African interests and resolve regional, global and international conflicts.

Foreign Ministers and UN Ambassadors from Germany, South Africa, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, and Belgium, pose for photos on the floor of the Security Council after a General Assembly meeting to elect the five non-permanent members of the Security Council June 8. Picture: AFP
Foreign Ministers and UN Ambassadors from Germany, South Africa, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, and Belgium, pose for photos on the floor of the Security Council after a General Assembly meeting to elect the five non-permanent members of the Security Council June 8. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is humbled and honoured to be elected one of five countries to serve as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

He says South Africa will use its two-year term on the UN powerhouse to advance African interests and resolve regional, global and international conflicts.

This is the third time South Africa has been elected as a rotating member of the UN’s top body.

The 15-nation Security Council is empowered to impose sanctions and approve the use of force.

Proposed by the regional body Southern African Development Community and endorsed by the African Union, South Africa still needed the approval of two-thirds of the 193-member UN General Assembly to become a council member.

In yesterday's event, it gained 183 votes, one more than the previous time it was elected in 2011 but three less than the first time in 2006.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA