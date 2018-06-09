Ramaphosa: SA humbled, honoured to be elected to UN Security Council

President Cyril says South Africa will use its two-year term to advance African interests and resolve regional, global and international conflicts.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is humbled and honoured to be elected one of five countries to serve as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

He says South Africa will use its two-year term on the UN powerhouse to advance African interests and resolve regional, global and international conflicts.

This is the third time South Africa has been elected as a rotating member of the UN’s top body.

The 15-nation Security Council is empowered to impose sanctions and approve the use of force.

Proposed by the regional body Southern African Development Community and endorsed by the African Union, South Africa still needed the approval of two-thirds of the 193-member UN General Assembly to become a council member.

In yesterday's event, it gained 183 votes, one more than the previous time it was elected in 2011 but three less than the first time in 2006.