PowerBall Results: Friday 8 June 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 8 June are as follows:

PowerBall: 03, 13, 25, 26, 34 Powerball: 13

PowerBall Plus: 09, 11, 12, 13, 37 Powerball: 04

For more details visit the National Lottery website.