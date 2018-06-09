Police searching for criminals behind torching of Mpumalanga school buildings
Police say three classrooms were damaged at one school, while the staffroom was affected at another.
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are searching for the criminals responsible for torching two school buildings in Siyabuswa.
It’s believed angry residents were behind the crime in the early hours of Saturday morning, following a by-election in the Dr JS Moroka Municipality which didn’t yield the desired result for some.
Police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi said: “This is uncalled for. We call it a sabotage to learners because you are stopping the process of learning and teaching. In that way, you are making the learners to be criminals tomorrow.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
